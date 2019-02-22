|
|
Zona Gail Scarbury
Newark - A funeral service for Zona Gail Scarbury, 78 of Newark, will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, February 25, 2019, at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica with Pastor Doug Swan officiating. Burial will follow in South Lawn Cemetery.
Friends may call 2:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the funeral home.
Gail passed away February 20, 2019 at Selma Markowitz Care Center, Newark. She was born September 11, 1940 in Holden, WV to the late Lawrence and Georgia (Dempsey) Newsome.
She loved playing bingo and cards.
Gail is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Robert L. and Tammy Newsome, Roger and Gerlayne Newsome, Jimmy Newsome, daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Doug Hoar, all of Newark; grandchildren, Robert (Toni) Newsome, Douglas (Stephanie) Newsome, Justin Newsome, Kayla Carpenter, Jared Newsome, Roger Jr., Stevie and Rachael Newsome, Renae Hoar, Katie (Brandon) Fletcher, Jason (Melissa) Hoar; fourteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Swanee Maynard, Lawrence "Ponce" (Linda) Newsome, Johnny (Fannie) Newsome, Joyce (Sam) Ferris, and Thomas (Dee) Newsome; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Scarbury; siblings, Carmen Newsome, James "Carbide" Newsome, and Mary Ann Bryant.
To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements..
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 22, 2019