Anna Freda (Ebbers) Kramer, age 101. died September 23,2019 at Spring Arbor Assisted Living Center in Leesburg, VA. Born April 22, 1918 in Brooklyn New York, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Margaret Josephine (Mulz) Ebbers.
Anna Was a Registered Nurse who practiced over forty-five years in New York. She lived in New York and Delaware before moving to Virginia.
Anna was a member of Kingswood United Methoodist Church in Newark, Delaware and then Harmony United Methodist Church in Hamilton, Virginia. She was also a member of Eastern Star in New York and in Delaware where she served as Matron of her local chapter. She was an avid reader and was also interested in birds, especially the hummingbirds which frequented the feeder outside her window.
Anna was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, George Kramer, who died April 29,2007. She is survived by three sons, John Kramer (Bonnie) of Augusta, Maine, Frank Kramer of Hamilton, and Matthew (Marianne) Kramer of Centerville, Ohio; two daughters, Marjorie (Kramer) Diehl (Frank) of Purcellville and Melissa Kramer of Hamilton; eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating Anna's life will be held October 26,2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church in Purcellville Virginia.
The family requests no flowers. Instead, memorial contributions may be sent to the or the National Audubon Society
Published in Newark Post on Oct. 11, 2019