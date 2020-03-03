|
|
David William Halsey "Snowman", Age 64, passed away on February 14, 2020. He was born on April 12, 1955 in Wilmington, DE to the late Wade and Elsie Halsey.
Dave attended Middletown High School and worked on the family farm. He was an accomplished tire changer, both large and small. He worked at Earles Tire, Tires Sales and Service, where he went to school to change big off the road tires ( OTR).
He was known by many names; Hip, Crockett, Snowman, Halsey, whatever you knew him by, you knew he was a legend in the tire business and just as respected in the trucking world. In 2005, Dave became co-owner of Green Dreams Trucking, LLC. in Newark, De. He enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley, old Nascar, vacations to the Outer Banks, NC and Daytona Beach, FL. And being with family.
Dave is survived by his beloved wife of forty-six 1/2 (46 1/2) years, Gloria Halsey; his daughters, BJ (Bobbi Jo) Chandler (Frank Chandler) and Keri Halsey (Adam Mason); his Grandchildren; Aaron (Britney) and Logan Chandler; Kieran Halsey (Marcos Sostre)and Courtnie Bendekovits(Mitchell Farr). His Great Grandchildren; Orion Chandler, Gabriella and Katalina Sostre. Let's not forget his loyal furry companion, Petey.
He was preceded in death by his father Wade Halsey, his mother Elsie Mae (Fell) Halsey, brothers: Willard & Wade Joseph Halsey and sister, Rose Marie Halsey.
He was a model of hard work, grit, and sheer determination. He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors, all of which will embellish in stories about him, which he would have enjoyed.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Gloria Halsey in care of the funeral home.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at R.T. Foard and Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. A celebration of Snowman's life will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. where family and friends may start visiting at 10:00 a.m. at R.T. Foard and Jones Funeral Home 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. Burial will be at Old Drawyers Cemetary in Odessa, DE. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com
Published in Newark Post on Mar. 6, 2020