Diane Lease Sammelwitz passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Diane was born in Chester, PA, on January 10, 1932 to the late Allen Lease and Doris (Sullivan) Lease. She moved with her family to Collingswood, NJ, where she went to elementary school. The family later moved to Ridley Park, PA, where Diane attended and graduated from Ridley Park High School in 1949. Diane attended the University of Delaware where she graduated with a degree in Home Economics in 1953. Diane worked as a home economist with the Philadelphia Electric Company for 2 years. She then got her teaching certificate and was an elementary school teacher in both St. Georges and Middletown, Delaware. She was a preschool teacher at Sunnyside Preschool (Newark, DE), Zion Lutheran Church (Wilmington, DE) and at Newark Methodist Preschool until her retirement in 1985.
Diane was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church Newark, DE where she served on the altar guild and volunteered with Hope Dining Room. Diane also volunteered with CONTACT, a suicide hotline in Wilmington, DE. She was an active member of the University of Delaware Women's Club as well.
Diane was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed biking, hiking, skiing and gardening. She and Paul enjoyed traveling and participating in Elderhostel programs in their retirement. Diane and Paul moved to Jenner's Pond Retirement Community West Grove, PA in 2011. They enjoyed many clubs, activities and trips during this time. Diane was an active member of the Landscape Committee at Jenner's Pond and some of her idea's for flower beds and paths and benches dot the landscape on the campus.
Diane had a love for New Milford, CT, where she spent a part of every summer at the family farm and the lake house on Candlewood Lake. Diane loved games and played bridge, scrabble as well as many games with her grandchildren while up at the Lake.
Diane is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dr. Paul Sammelwitz; her son, Christopher Moore Sammelwitz; daughter, Ellen (Stephen) Casey; and 3 grandchildren, Deirdre, Niall and Rebecca Casey. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and many beloved friends.
Diane is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Moore; her son, Michael Collins Moore; her brother, David Lease; and her niece, Karen Lease March.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers the family encourages contributions to St. Paul's Preschool (Weidman Scholarship Fund) and/or St. Paul's Ministry for Hope Dining Room. Contributions for both can be mailed to 701 S. College Ave., Newark, DE 19713.
