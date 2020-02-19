|
Donald "Don" Lee Muyskens of North East, MD, age 80, went to join the Lord on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born in Zeeland, MI on March 16, 1939 to the late Peter J. Muyskens and Bernice Lucille (De Ruse) Muyskens.
Don's passion for trains began as a young boy, and later became his career. After serving in the Army, he became an electrician's apprentice for the ATSF Railroad and completed his career as Chief Mechanical Officer for the Metro North Railroad in NY. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and they had many adventures together. Don found his greatest joy in sharing his love and passion for our Lord through helping others. He spent 12+ years working with the youth of several churches. Many of these trips were with the youth of Newark United Methodist Church, and college students through the University of Delaware Wesley Foundation. He used his patience, love and knowledge to engage each person through service around the US. Don also spent many years volunteering for Habitat for Humanity helping to build well over 100 homes, and volunteering for 15+ years with the Seaman's Center of Wilmington. Don loved to greet and welcome seafarers from around the world. He provided transportation from the ship to various locations, enriching the American experience for countless seafarers. A few weeks before Don died, Don said, "Mission trips were my life, until one day I realized my life was a mission trip." It is this love and legacy that Don leaves behind.
Don is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Phyllis Muyskens; son, Steven A. Muyskens; two grandchildren: Jessica R. Muyskens and Michael Pace; child of his heart, Paula Miller, her husband Herb and their children, Brandon and Brian Miller; sister, Marcia Gillespie and her husband, Eugene; two brothers: David Muyskens and his wife, Elaine and Dale Muyskens and his wife, Pat; sisters-in-law, Joyce Riddick and Toni Lohman; brother-in-law, Loren Ridoutt and his wife, Julie; as well as several nieces nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Louise Nessen and her husband, Arthur.
A celebration of Don's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Newark United Methodist Church, 69 E. Main St., Newark, DE 19711. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in Newark Post on Feb. 28, 2020