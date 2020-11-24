1/1
Dorothy L. (Boyles) Hazel
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy L. Hazel (Boyles) of Newark, DE passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 89. Dorothy was born on May 21, 1931 in Pierce, NE and her family then moved to Southeastern PA where she met and married the love of her life, John W. Hazel. Mr. and Mrs. Hazel relocated to Newark until, after 62 years of marriage, John passed away in 2009.

Dorothy was an excellent homemaker, an avid reader and a master of counter cross stitching.

Dorothy is survived by her siblings: Dennis Boyles (Betty), Mary Ritzel and Nancy Williams; her 3 children: Jackie Smith (Russ), John W. Hazel, III and Susan Derrick; 4 grandsons: John "Buck" W. Hazel, IV (Angie), Jeremiah Hazel (Alexandra), Nathan Smith and David Smith; 7 great grandchildren: Alexandra Smith, Maxwell Smith, Joseph Hazel, Hunter Hazel, Jack Hazel, Jake Hazel and Maks Hazel; 2 sister-in-laws: Peggy Boyles and Janet Hazel; and brother-in-law, Richard Phillips. In addition to her parents: Claude Sr. and Rose Lindstadt Boyles, Dorothy is preceded in death by her brothers: Claude "Sonny" Boyles Jr., Thomas (Bobby) Boyles; sisters: Norma Ertzer, Rosalie Chandler; and son-in-law, Robert Derrick.

Due to COVID 19, services for Dorothy will be held privately at the care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home. Dorothy will be reunited with her husband, John, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you remember that every day is a gift, to live life to the fullest and treat everyone with kindness. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newark Post on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
259 East Main Street
Elkton, MD 21921
410-398-3388
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved