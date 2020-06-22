Dorothy "Dot" Marie Cherry Lewis, age 94, of Newark, DE, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born on September 18, 1925 in Ridgley, MD to the late Roy Cherry and Mary (Ziegler) Cherry.
Dot was a lifetime member of the White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church. She studied at Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, DE, and in the mid-1940s, worked as a secretary at the Continental Fiber Company and later at the Chrysler automobile plant in Newark. Years later, Dot subsequently worked as a secretary at Ogletown Middle School and later, Christiana High School. In her later years, she expressed her artistic talent through her hobby of creating beautiful oil paintings. Dot also took great joy in spending time with her family and going on family trips to such places as New Mexico, California, Hawaii, Canada and England. She loved her cats, Tom and Cato, and listening to music from the 1930's-1940's.
Dot was a very supportive and proud mother as her children and grandchildren went on to be very successful in life. She will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Dot's beloved husband of 53 years, Charles R.E. Lewis II, died in 1998. Her daughter, Mary Cherry Lewis, died in 2018. And her grandson, Thomas Fisher, died in 2019.
Dot is survived by her son, Charles R.E. Lewis III and his wife, Pamela Gilbert and grandson, Gabriel Lewis; granddaughter, Cassandra Lewis Slattery and her husband, Peter Slattery and their daughter, Amalia Slattery; granddaughter, Dorothy Fisher; and son-in-law, Randall Fisher.
A celebration of Dot's life will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at R.T. Foard and Jones, Inc. 122 W. Main St. Newark, DE 19711 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:30 AM. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in Newark Post on Jun. 22, 2020.