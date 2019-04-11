Home

Ronald C.L. Smith Funeral Home
325 N. High Street
Duncannon, PA 17020
717-834-4515
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ronald C.L. Smith Funeral Home
325 N. High Street
Duncannon, PA 17020
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ronald C.L. Smith Funeral Home
325 N. High Street
Duncannon, PA 17020
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Ronald C.L. Smith Funeral Home
325 N. High Street
Duncannon, PA 17020
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Duncannon Presbyterian Church
3 North High Street
View Map
Esther Reed Reeser

Esther Reed Reeser Obituary
Esther Reed Reeser, 99, of Tinton Falls, NJ, and formerly of Duncannon, PA, and Newark, DE, passed away peacefully in her home, on Monday, April 8, 2019, with the love and support of her family and caregiver, Cristina Opalec.
Born Sept. 10, 1919, in Duncannon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Ellsworth Reed Sr. and Florence Alice (Snyder) Reed. A 1937 graduate of Duncannon High School, and 1940 graduate of the Harrisburg Hospital Training School for Nursing, she worked as a Registered Nurse for over 50 years, prior to her retirement in 1994.
Esther, and her beloved husband of 58 years, Richard, raised their daughter and two sons in Duncannon, PA, and later in Newark, DE, before she finally moved to Tinton Falls, NJ, following Richard's death in 2000.
Esther was one of those rare, beautiful, kind souls - a caring and selfless woman who always had a smile and a helping hand for anyone who crossed her path. Those who knew and loved her understand that the world has lost someone very special. She will be forever loved and greatly missed by her surviving family: daughter, Carol Lindsay, and son-in-law Lee, of Dagsboro, DE; son, John Reeser, and daughter-in-law Gail, of Coppell, TX; son, Paul Reeser and daughter-in-law, Lauren Bellero, of Red Bank, NJ; two granddaughters; six grandsons; and three great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: John H. Reed Sr., Clarence E. Reed Jr., Mary E. Hammaker and Edna M. Reed.
Relatives and friends may call at the Ronald C.L. Smith Funeral Home, 325 North High Street, Duncannon, on Saturday, April 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, April 14, from 12 Noon to 1 p.m., prior to her Funeral Service. A reception will be held at the Duncannon Presbyterian Church, 3 North High Street, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. following the interment at Union Cemetery, Duncannon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions, in Esther's honor, be made to either Otterbein United Methodist Church, 327 Newport Road, Duncannon, PA 17020, or to Grace Healthcare Services, 105 Fieldcrest Ave., Suite 402, Edison, NJ 08837.
Those wishing to share memories with the family, or offer condolences, are invited to visit BitnerCares.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Ronald C.L. Smith Funeral Home, Duncannon, PA (717) 834-4515.
Published in Newark Post on Apr. 12, 2019
