George J. Carroll of Melbourne, FL, previously of Newark, DE, passed away suddenly on February 10, 2020. He is survived by his children, Owen Carroll of Newark, DE, Ceara Carroll of Newark, DE, Kellie Buss(Eric) of Smyrna, DE; and his three grandchildren, Evan, Alexis and Teagan Buss. He is also survived by his partner in life, Linda Mayer, of Melbourne, FL and numerous friends and family.



George graduated from Springfield High School in 1969 and went on to work as an electrician for most of his life, retiring from Chrysler after decades of service. In retirement, he lived life to its fullest, traveling, kayaking, hiking, cycling and fishing as much as he could. His spark for fun will be truly missed.



Services are pending due to the current situation. An Irish Wake will be held TBA at Catherine Rooney's in Wilmington.



