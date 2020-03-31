|
|
George Selby Jarmon, Jr., of Wyoming, passed away peacefully ,Thursday, March 19, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 79.
George was born October 26, 1940, in Wilmington, DE to the late, George & Irene(Fish) Jarmon. He attended the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology and University of Delaware, and served proudly in the Delaware Air National Guard for 6 years. He then was hired at Playtex in Dover as the Director of Engineering, and received a patent for a product which he had developed, before ending his career as the Director of Research Development. In his free time, George enjoyed golfing, traveling , and reading.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jonna(Balloch) Jarmon; 3 children, Drake Andrew Jarmon, of Ortonville, MI.; Tracy Renee' White and Toby Lyn Dean, both of West Chester, PA.; and his grandchildren, Andrew, Aaron, Zachary, Scott, Marissa, and Selby.
A Memorial Service will take place later this summer in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave. Wyoming, DE, due to the restrictions of COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD. 21741-5014. Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newark Post on Apr. 3, 2020