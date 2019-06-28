Home

Harris Elsworth Ulery, 82, of Newark died June 18, 2019. Harris, originally from Pueblo, CO, was a long time resident of Newark.
After earning his Ph.D. in organic chemistry at CalTech, he was hired by DuPont where he worked until his retirement. A lifetime lover of knowledge, he was both a student and teacher throughout his adulthood. For many years, he volunteered at Delaware School for the Deaf, and Literacy Delaware.
He is survived by his son, Bradford; daughter, Terrie; and grandchildren: Sharon and Kasey. He was a man with a big heart and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Those who wish may donate in Harris' name to Newark Area Welfare Committee, P.O. Box 951, Newark, DE 19715.
Published in Newark Post on June 28, 2019
