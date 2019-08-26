Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC 27407
(336) 854-9100
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Scott Anderson


1935 - 2019
Send Flowers
Helen Scott Anderson Obituary
Helen Jean Scott Anderson, 84, a resident of Thomasville passed away on Saturday August 24, 2019. She was born May 24, 1935 in Franklin County, Virginia, the daughter of Edison and Ercel Brogan Bake Scott.

Helen was married to Alfred J. Anderson who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Roger Fielder, sister, Hettie Hammed and a brother, Harles Scott.

Helen worked in the Healthcare Industry as a nurse's aide for 21 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Gloria J. Love of High Point; sons, Michael Fielder of High Point, Gregory Fielder and wife Abby of Lexington, David Fielder and wife Bonnie of Cornelius; brothers, Arnold Scott of Roanoke, VA, John Scott of Roanoke, VA, Ron Scott and wife Faye of Fincastle, VA; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Midway Baptist Church conducted by the Reverend Charles Mustian. Helen will be interred beside of her husband Alfred in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Delaware.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Helen's memory to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way Lexington, NC 27292

Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
Published in Newark Post on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.