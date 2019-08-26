|
|
|
Helen Jean Scott Anderson, 84, a resident of Thomasville passed away on Saturday August 24, 2019. She was born May 24, 1935 in Franklin County, Virginia, the daughter of Edison and Ercel Brogan Bake Scott.
Helen was married to Alfred J. Anderson who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Roger Fielder, sister, Hettie Hammed and a brother, Harles Scott.
Helen worked in the Healthcare Industry as a nurse's aide for 21 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Gloria J. Love of High Point; sons, Michael Fielder of High Point, Gregory Fielder and wife Abby of Lexington, David Fielder and wife Bonnie of Cornelius; brothers, Arnold Scott of Roanoke, VA, John Scott of Roanoke, VA, Ron Scott and wife Faye of Fincastle, VA; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Midway Baptist Church conducted by the Reverend Charles Mustian. Helen will be interred beside of her husband Alfred in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Delaware.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Helen's memory to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way Lexington, NC 27292
Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
Published in Newark Post on Aug. 30, 2019