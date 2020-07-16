1/
Jarek Marshall Morse
1996 - 2020
Jarek "Marshall" Morse passed away suddenly on Monday July 6, 2020 in Gillette, Wyoming due to complications from Epilepsy. Jarek was born January 23, 1996 in Lansing, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his father Marshall Morse. He is survived by his Grandfather Butch Cornwell of Ithaca, Michigan; brothers Sean and Barry Stroble; sister Rei Hiroki of Newark, Delaware; his mother and stepfather Shelly and Scott Ketcheson of Wright, Wyoming; his fiance Kelsey Fiedler and her son Axel, of Moorcroft, Wyoming. The family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts that donations to the American Epilepsy Foundation be made in his name at https://donate.epilepsy.com/donate. There will be a Life Party in place of services.

Published in Newark Post on Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
410 Medical Arts Building
Gillette, WY 82716
(307)682-2054
