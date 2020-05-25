It is with deep sadness, we announce the death of our beloved Jillian Bock z"l. On May 24, she took her final breaths as her parents, Frank and Claudia Bock, held her hands. Jillian, 39, is survived by her parents, Frank and Claudia Bock; her sisters Renee Richards and Andrea Bock; and her children Josh Bock, Seth Wayland and Kyra Wayland.



Jillian Eve Bock was born April 24, 1981. She came into the world on her own terms (two months premature) and lived the rest of her life that way. Jill was a constant source of strength and comedy for her family. Incredibly artistic and talented, Jill held many interesting careers. She had been a masseuse, model, spokesperson for SPAM, women's shelter advocate, and so much more. However, her most coveted role was that of mother to Josh, Seth and Kyra. She loved creating hands-on art projects with her children and hosting theme night sleepovers for their friends and cousins.



Jill was first diagnosed as "terminally ill" in 2014 due to a genetic blood disorder. However, she did not let that term define her. She fought tirelessly for the next six years to make sure her children led full lives filled with happy memories. Above all else, she insisted on comedy. As her body slowly shut down, with pancreatitis being the final killer, her wit and humor increased. Her final days were filled with laughter in a way that only Jill could accomplish.



A private graveside service is being held on Wednesday, May 27 at the Jewish Community Cemetery in Wilmington, DE.



In lieu of flowers, her children ask for donations to be made in her honor to Saint Jude's Children's Research Center, Voices of Hope in Cecil County or Seasons Hospice of Delaware.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store