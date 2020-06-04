John Theodore "Ted" Milotte, age 66, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2020.
He was born on July 4, 1953 and was a life-long resident of Newark. He was a 1971 graduate of Newark High School and was the owner/operator of Built-Rite Fence Company for over 40 years. Ted loved traveling, boating, fishing, golfing, surfing, water and snow skiing, spending time at the Poconos, spending time with friends and family and Sunday dinners at his niece, Maggie's house. He had a great sense of humor and usually had everyone laughing. He was also excited to learn he would be having a granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife, Denise (Wieand); son, Jared; daughter, Caitlin; sister, Mary Eva Ross; sister-in-laws: Ginny Raphaelson and her husband, Marvyn and Betty Milotte; brother-in-law, Paul Wieand and his wife, June; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mary and two brothers: Ernie and Rodger.
A celebration of Ted's life will be held next April. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Clyde F. Barker Penn Transplant House" and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in Newark Post on Jun. 4, 2020.