KLK, yet another transplant to enrich the Longwood community, passed on February 24th, 2020 in the dear company of her daughters Cindy and Julie and granddaughter Jessica; strong women all.
Kathy was blessed with a twin brother James when they were born December 14, 1942 in Detroit, MI. Theirs was a lifelong affinity and a bond severed only when Jimmy passed away in 2015. The Lindens (Cynthia and Carlyle) made their home in Newark, DE, and Kathy's school years there ended with her graduation from Newark High School with the class of 1960, where she made and maintained many lifelong friendships. Kathy continued her education at Lesley College in Cambridge, MA and Katherine Gibbs School in New York City.
Kathy and Edward Thornley welcomed their daughter Cynthia in 1966, and they remained friends while raising Cindy following the end of their marriage.
Kathy and DeForest Kennard, of nearby Elkton, MD, met, fell in love, and married in September of 1973. Their life journey began in Pennsylvania where their daughter Julie was born in 1975, prospered in Rhode Island and eventually brought them to Longwood in 1983. There is no official count of the well-reviewed restaurants they frequented along the East Coast.
In 1977, Kathy received her real estate license and was active in the industry in Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Florida until 2010. Her true profession was as Nana to the extended and well-blended Kennard clan. Four daughters provided a crew of seven grandchildren with Jessica serving the last 20+ years as confidante, companion, pupil and best pal. Theirs was a very special bond.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband and partner of 47 years, DeForest of Longwood, daughters Cynthia Seeley of Stuart, FL and Julie Kennard Smith (Donald) of Winter Park. Her step-daughters Deborah Kennard Hutchison (Robert) of Doylestown, PA and Jill Kennard Persick (Lawrence) of West Chester, PA survive her as well as her grandchildren: Jessica Seeley (Kristy), Linden Smith, Tallulah Smith and step-grandchildren Leigh Hutchison, Robert Hutchison, Matthew Persick and Anna Persick.
A celebration of Kathy's life will be held at Sweetwater Episcopal Church, 251 East Lake Brantley Drive in Longwood at 11 am on Saturday, April 18th, 2020. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to One Heart for Women and Children in Orlando (oneheartforwomenandchildren.org).
Published in Newark Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2020