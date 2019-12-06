|
Kenneth Rash of Newark, DE, age 85, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. Kenneth was born on August 9, 1934 in Newark, DE to the late Brack and Luna Rash.
Mr. Rash was a graduate of Newark High School and the University of Delaware in Newark, DE and while he was in college he joined the U.S. Marine Reserves. He was the middle child of eight and was born at home in Landenberg, PA. At age thirteen or fourteen his mom passed away and his dad was ill with polio so he set out, along with the other older siblings, to find room and board. He lived through his college years with Josephine Jackson (in Newark, DE) in trade for chores around the Jackson home. He was a Certified Public Accountant most of his working career was with Avon Products (at various locations) and the last seven years at Avon, he was a Division Sales Manager where he traveled the world with this position. In 1957, he married Dorothy Rodenheiser and had two children: Gregory in 1959 and Bryan in 1963. He had a passion for tennis, entertaining friends at home and loved to spend winters in Florida. His greatest passion was his kids and grandkids.
Mr. Rash is survived by his son, Gregory Rash and his wife Dian of Newark, DE; son, Bryan Rash and his wife Heather of Newark, DE; brother, Dallas Rash of Odessa, DE; brother Hoppy Rash of Newark, DE; brother, Phil Rash of Florida; sister Patricia Rademaker of Pasadena, CA; 4 grandchildren: Amanda Johnson, Danielle Holland, Ryan Rash, Amy Rash and also 5 great-grandchildren: Michaela, Kayleigh, Brendan, Clara and Carter.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bible Fellowship of Newark 808 South Old Baltimore Pike Newark, DE 19702 where friends and family may visit starting at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to "Seasons Hospice and sent in the care of R.T. Foard & Jones 122 West Main Street Newark, DE 19711.
Published in Newark Post on Dec. 6, 2019