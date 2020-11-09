Mary Ann Finch, age 78, of Newark, DE, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Christiana Care Hospital.
Born in Memphis, TN on January 21, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Joe Ann Heavrin. Mary Ann received her B.S. degree in Home Economic Education from Tennessee Technological University and her M.S. in Child and Family Development from the University of Missouri. Mary Ann began her career in 1964 as an Area Specialist of Child and Family Development at the Cooperative Extension Service of University of Missouri. In 1971 she came to the University of Delaware where she held the positions of Program Specialist, State Specialist, State Leader and State Program Coordinator in Home Economics Cooperative Extension Service until her retirement. Mary Ann was President of the Women's Leadership Center and served for many years as the President of the Council for Villa Belmont Condominium Association.
She is survived by her brother, Captain Don and sister-in-law, Jonnie Finch of Palm Coast, Florida; and nieces, Eva Anne Finch Hall and Amanda Finch also of Palm Coast, Florida.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Ann's memory to the VBCA Tree Fund, Villa Belmont Condominiums, 60 Welsh Tract Road, Unit 2B, Newark, DE 19713.
