1/1
Mary Ann Finch
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Finch, age 78, of Newark, DE, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Christiana Care Hospital.

Born in Memphis, TN on January 21, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Joe Ann Heavrin. Mary Ann received her B.S. degree in Home Economic Education from Tennessee Technological University and her M.S. in Child and Family Development from the University of Missouri. Mary Ann began her career in 1964 as an Area Specialist of Child and Family Development at the Cooperative Extension Service of University of Missouri. In 1971 she came to the University of Delaware where she held the positions of Program Specialist, State Specialist, State Leader and State Program Coordinator in Home Economics Cooperative Extension Service until her retirement. Mary Ann was President of the Women's Leadership Center and served for many years as the President of the Council for Villa Belmont Condominium Association.

She is survived by her brother, Captain Don and sister-in-law, Jonnie Finch of Palm Coast, Florida; and nieces, Eva Anne Finch Hall and Amanda Finch also of Palm Coast, Florida.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Ann's memory to the VBCA Tree Fund, Villa Belmont Condominiums, 60 Welsh Tract Road, Unit 2B, Newark, DE 19713.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newark Post on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved