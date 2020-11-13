Maureen (Foley) Seador, age 85, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Born in Schenectady, NY on July 24, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Francis M. and Agnes C. (Kennedy) Foley. Maureen was a resident of Delaware for 62 years, moving from Niagara Falls, NY. She was the wife of Deacon John L. Seador for 42 years until his death in 1998.
In addition to her parents, Maureen was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon John L. Seador; son, John G. Seador; sister, Barbara Pomykata; and brother, Donald Foley. She is survived by her children, Thomas G. Seador (Carol) of Brentwood, TN, Daniel G. Seador (Monica), Kathleen Weston (James) and Reenie Hitchens (Karl); daughter-in-law, Debbie Seador, all of Newark; sister, Carolyn Horan (Ronald) of Brentwood, CA; grandchildren, Kyle, Greg, Paul, Jessica, Sara, Jake, Hannah, Stuart, Megan, Sean, Selby, Noah, Gabe, Julia and Katherine; and 13 great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held privately. Interment was held privately at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maureen's memory to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, Second Floor, Newark, DE 19711, the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or to the American Heart Association
, 200 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713.
