1/1
Maureen (Foley) Seador
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maureen (Foley) Seador, age 85, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Born in Schenectady, NY on July 24, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Francis M. and Agnes C. (Kennedy) Foley. Maureen was a resident of Delaware for 62 years, moving from Niagara Falls, NY. She was the wife of Deacon John L. Seador for 42 years until his death in 1998.

In addition to her parents, Maureen was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon John L. Seador; son, John G. Seador; sister, Barbara Pomykata; and brother, Donald Foley. She is survived by her children, Thomas G. Seador (Carol) of Brentwood, TN, Daniel G. Seador (Monica), Kathleen Weston (James) and Reenie Hitchens (Karl); daughter-in-law, Debbie Seador, all of Newark; sister, Carolyn Horan (Ronald) of Brentwood, CA; grandchildren, Kyle, Greg, Paul, Jessica, Sara, Jake, Hannah, Stuart, Megan, Sean, Selby, Noah, Gabe, Julia and Katherine; and 13 great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held privately. Interment was held privately at All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maureen's memory to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, Second Floor, Newark, DE 19711, the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or to the American Heart Association, 200 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-368-9500

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newark Post on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved