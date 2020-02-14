|
|
Theresa M. "Tess" Ferri, age 91, of Newark, DE, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Born in Crum Lynne, PA on November 22, 1928, she was a daughter of the late William and Margaret (McGovern) Connor, Sr. Tess dedicated her life to her family as a talented and loving homemaker.
Tess enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, candy making, word puzzles, vacationing with her family and shopping with her granddaughters. She was an active member of Holy Family Parish, Newark, Delaware attending mass daily and maintaining the church linens. She was also a member of the decorating committee.
Her greatest pleasure was giving of herself to others, most notably caring for her husband, "Farmer" and her family. She was an inspiration in her quiet and humble manner and cherished the time when everyone was together.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony R. "Farmer" Ferri; and siblings, William Connor, Jr., Margaret Longhurst, Rosemarie Murray, Sarah Coccagna and Joan Owens. Tess is survived by her daughter, Margaret Ann "Peggy" Miller (Randall); granddaughters, Kaitlyn M. Lenker (Graham) and Kristina M. Miller (Evan); 19 nieces and nephews and many grandnephews and grandnieces; also a grand dog, Emmet.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 8:45 am until 9:45 am on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 am. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tess's memory to American Legion Frederick A. Scott Post Number 777, 137 Walter Street, Crum Lynne, PA 19022.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in Newark Post on Feb. 21, 2020