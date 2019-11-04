Aaron C. Mitchell, 99, of Bronx, N Y, succumbed at Calvary Hospital, Bronx, NY on October 29, 2019. He was born on October 10, 1920, the twelfth child of Edmond and Callie (Holloway) Mitchell in the Fort Barnwell community of Craven County. He was educated in the Craven County public school system, graduating from Newbold Training School in 1938. After high school, he joined the U. S. Navy and served in combat in World War II being honorably discharged in 1945. He migrated to New York City after serving his country and was employed with New York City Housing Authority. He retired after 34 years of service. He married coworker Gladys Timms who expired in 1996 after a brief illness. He is survived by one son Ronald (Regina) Mitchell, eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren, all of New York City. Additionally, he is survived by Dal A. Mitchell, Fort Barnwell, NC, Fay T. Mitchell, Durham, NC and Loretta Mitchell Huggins, Cambria Heights, NY. He will be funeralized Tuesday, Nov. 5, 1 p.m. at St. John AME Zion Church in Fort Barnwell. Rivers Morgan Funeral Home will handle arrangements.



