Service Information
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern , NC 28560
(252)-637-3181
Service
6:00 PM
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern , NC 28560

Acie Norman DeRossett of New Bern, NC died on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Carolina East Medical Center, at the age of 79. Norm was born in Clintwood, VA on July 20, 1940 to Floyd and Ethel DeRossett. His family moved to Detroit, MI when he was 11. Detroit and all things Michigan became his passion. A natural athlete, he played baseball, football, basketball, ran track, and even had a tryout with the Detroit Tigers baseball team at age 17. He convinced his mom to let him join the Marines and was inducted on July 2, 1958. Norm had a full career in The Corps, including two tours of duty in Viet Nam, as well as many years in disbursing. He rose through the enlisted and non-commissioned ranks and retired as a Major, while Director of the Disbursing Instructional School in 1980. During his years as a Marine, he continued playing competitive sports for The Corps, including softball, racquetball and tennis.

After retirement, Norm spent 17 years with the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, predominantly at MCAS Cherry Point where he was Executive Director. He married Mary Ann Schimmer Huggins in 1991. During his retirement years, Norm burned up the racquetball courts at Courts Plus, and became a charter member at Taberna Country Club. Taberna usually saw him 7 days a week for golf in the mornings and poker several times a week in the afternoons. When not playing sports, Norm was usually watching sports (or FOX News).

Norm will be sadly missed by his family and friends, including wife, Mary Ann; son, Steve; daughters, Barbara, Beth and Stacy; grandsons Kermit, Acie and Timmy; great-grandsons Aaron and Briggs, and great-granddaughter, Hadley. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley; nephews Floyd and James; nieces Cheryl, Amber and Melody, and his best dog, ever, Maya. His beloved dog Dala predeceased him, but no doubt met him at the Rainbow Bridge.

Norm's memorial service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 6pm at Cotten Funeral Home, 2201 Neuse Blvd. New Bern, NC 28560. Reception will follow immediately after the service. Burial will be held with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, MCAS Cherry Point, NC or to the .



