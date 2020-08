Or Copy this URL to Share

Addie Washington Fields, formerly of New Bern, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at St. Catherine of Sienna Medical Center, Smithtown, N.Y.

Her service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at New Bern Memorial Cemetery, 1112 Chelsea Rd., New Bern, followed by the interment.

She is survived by two sons, Eric Fields and Rodderick Fields; one daughter, Cathy Fields; six grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store