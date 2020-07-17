1/
Adel Haddock Sr.
Adel Haddock Sr., 72, 2803 Oak Grove Rd., Pollocksville, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Viewing hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 on St. Julia AMEZ Church Grounds, 112 Kerr St. Jacksonville. The interment will follow at Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville.
He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Haddock of the home, one son, Adel Haddock Jr. of Boston, Mass.; three daughters, Cededria Scott, Sidell, Louisiana, Tanika Haddock, Ft. Myers, Fla., LaShonda Haddock, Clayton; six brothers, Randolph Haddock and Anthony Haddock, both of Trenton, Robert Haddock, Pollocksville, Ray Haddock, New Bern, Paul Haddock, Vandemere and Vance Haddock; three sisters, Doris McDonald, Clayton, Gloria Grady, New Bern, Vanecia Ollison, San Antonio, Texas; and two grandchildren.
Guests must wear a mask.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.

Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
