1/1
Adrian Van Didra
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adrian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adrian Van Didra, 75, of New Bern, was called home on the morning Thursday, July 16th, 2020. He was a member of Sherwood Forest F.W.B. Church and enjoyed boating as well as watching NASCAR and football.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Joyce Winstead Didra; stepsons, Steve White (Shannon) and Alton White (Pam); brothers, Herman Turnage, Michael Turnage, and David Turnage; eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; his fur baby, Holli Berry; and numerous other family members and friends.
Memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 22nd at Sherwood Forest F.W.B. Church with Pastor Jeff Davis officiating. The family will receive friends just prior to the service from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. Casual attire is welcomed.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made in his name to Sherwood Forest F.W.B. Church or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements are in the care of Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved