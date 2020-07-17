Adrian Van Didra, 75, of New Bern, was called home on the morning Thursday, July 16th, 2020. He was a member of Sherwood Forest F.W.B. Church and enjoyed boating as well as watching NASCAR and football.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Joyce Winstead Didra; stepsons, Steve White (Shannon) and Alton White (Pam); brothers, Herman Turnage, Michael Turnage, and David Turnage; eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; his fur baby, Holli Berry; and numerous other family members and friends.
Memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 22nd at Sherwood Forest F.W.B. Church with Pastor Jeff Davis officiating. The family will receive friends just prior to the service from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. Casual attire is welcomed.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made in his name to Sherwood Forest F.W.B. Church or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
