Agnes Shapou Derda, 96, died peacefully surrounded by family at home on January 6, 2020. A native New Bernian, Aggie was the oldest living member of St. Paul's Catholic Church where she was both baptized and married. She owned and operated Craven Bakery and Derda Bake Shop & Catering alongside her husband of 54 years, Red Derda. She also managed the dining rooms at New Bern Golf & Country Club and Fairfield Harbour. Agnes was active in the local community and involved with numerous nonprofit organizations as a volunteer and/or Board member. In 1953, she became a life-long member of the New Bern Woman's Club; she received the Ruth Harper Award for volunteer service and took pride working on projects such as the gazebo at Union Point Park. Along with Sister Angela, Aggie started a soup kitchen at West Street Church, which later evolved into Religious Community Services (RCS). She was on the Habitat for Humanity board for six years, regularly cooking for student volunteers that came to town each summer. Agnes delivered for Meals on Wheels, was a life-long member of St. Paul's Catholic Church choir, and received the 2010 Governor's Award for Volunteer Service in the Lifetime Achievement category. Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Cletus "Red" Derda, son-in-law Garland M. Ballard, and great-grandson Jeffrey Asher Quintin. She is survived by her daughters Dianne Ballard (Garland) of New Bern, Donna Terranova (Dominick) of Tabernacle, NJ, and Gretchen Woosley of Charlotte, NC, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Aggie's warm smile, southern charm, welcoming home, and delicious Lebanese-American meals will be deeply missed by many. A funeral mass will be held in her honor on Friday, January 10 at 1:00PM at St. Paul's Catholic Church. The family would like to thank Craven County Hospice, especially Clayton, Joy, and Patricia for their loving care and guidance during this time. Memorial donations may be made to Craven County Hospice, 2818 Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28561. Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020

