Dr. Alan Davidson III, husband, father, grandfather, physician, sailor, and world traveler, died on Friday, June 26, 2020. Born in Burlington, Vermont, Alan grew up in New Bern, North Carolina, and attended New Bern High School and Canterbury School in New Milford, Connecticut. Alan graduated from Dartmouth College in 1963. Like his father and grandfather before him, he became a physician, receiving his medical degree from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, followed by a residency at Stanford University. A major in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, Alan served during the Vietnam War at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.

Alan was dedicated to his patients and practiced as an emergency room physician for over 40 years in Binghamton, New York, Springfield, Massachusetts, and Greensboro, North Carolina. He was a pioneer in the field of emergency medicine and helped develop the specialty through leadership positions in the American College of Emergency Physicians. Alan especially enjoyed teaching young doctors as a clinical instructor at SUNY Binghamton, UMASS Worcester, and at Moses Cone Hospital. His former students reported that he could remain calm during even the most challenging medical procedures.

Alan's primary passion was his family. He is survived by Rosa Lee Armstrong Davidson, his wife of 55 years, whom he met in the first grade, as well as five children and their spouses, and seven grandchildren: Anne Davidson and Matthew Njaa (Matthew Davidson Njaa, Nathaniel Davidson Njaa), Nancy Davidson Christie and Jeffrey Christie (Cameron Mitchell Christie, Colin Duval Christie), Alan Davidson IV and Jill Calvert, James and Samantha Davidson (Rowan Louis Davidson, Reid Austin Davidson, and Ryan Hamish Davidson), and Patrick Davidson and Tara Luck. Alan is also survived by his siblings, Dr. Andrew Davidson, Anne Austin Davidson, James Parker Davidson, and Robert Sewall Davidson, and preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Alan Davidson, and Anne Robinson Austin Davidson. To his family, Alan provided unwavering support and a love of reading, music, skiing, sailing, sports, and traveling. A devout Roman Catholic, Alan had a quiet but strong faith and shared the basic tenets by which he lived -- to be kind, strive for excellence, and never give up.



