HAVELOCK - Alana Michelle Honeycutt, 38, of Havelock, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro Chapel.
Alana lived her life at the service of others. Whether it was working with
children in day care, taking care of her Grandmother, senior citizens requiring home health care or assisted living, she was always there to provide support and love. She was an avid NASCAR and Football fan, and graduated from East Carolina University with the Class of 2005.
Alana was preceded in death by her father, Milton Honeycutt, Jr.; grandfather, Milton Honeycutt, Sr.; and grandparents, Muriel and George Walker, all formerly of Havelock, N.C.
She is survived by her mother, Cheryl Walker Honeycutt of New Bern; sister, Kristiana; nephew, Gabriel; niece, Kaylie; and brother-in-law, Ben Nasca, all of Staunton, Va.; her grandmother, Mary Lou Salter Honeycutt of Havelock; and her aunts and uncles, Nancy and Brad Honeycutt of Havelock, Mark Walker of Holly Ridge, Susan and Bill Walker of Salter Path, Nancy and Herb Riegelsperger of Rogersville, Tenn., Susan and Gene Morris of Denver, N.C. and Tim Honeycutt of
Bloomfield, N.J.; and first cousins, Bert and Julian Riegelsperger, Brian and Stephanie Honeycutt, Bradley and Holly Honeycutt Larry and Heather Morris and Jason and Amanda Morris.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Turner Syndrome Society of the United States (turnersyndrome.org
).
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.