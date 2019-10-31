NEW BERN - Albert Cox, 87, of Stevenson Road, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Viewing hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc. His funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Pilgrim Chapel FWB Church, 2420 Hwy. 55 West, Pleasant Hill Community, New Bern. The interment will follow in the Batts-Cox Family Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Maggie Cox of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019