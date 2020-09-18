Albert Gene Lee Sr., 84, resident of New Bern passed away on September 15, 2020 at Carolina East Medical Center.

Albert Gene Lee Sr. was born on September 9, 1936 in Pamlico County, North Carolina. He was born to Albert D. Lee and Jessie Willis Lee. Following his graduation from high school, he embarked on his professional career. Gene Lee spent over 25 years as a salesman with Dr.Pepper, Maola, and SunBeam Bakery. It didn't matter what store Gene stopped at to deliver his goods, he never met a stranger

and was happy to please all of his customers with his smile and unique personality. Once he retired, Gene couldn't sit still for very long and soon started working part time with the local ABC stores and finally found his true passion by mowing yards for his customers in Craven County. He eventually made it into a small business and had many repeat customers throughout the years.

Aside from work he enjoyed coaching in the New Bern Sunday School Baseball League for St. Mary's Free Will Baptist church and traveling to watch the Kinston Indians play baseball. During his spare time, Gene could be found attending the sporting events in which his grandchildren played. Although he loved sports and sporting events, Gene had one favorite pastime: spending Sunday afternoons traveling Eastern North Carolina with his beautiful bride of 57 years. He was also her biggest cheerleader when she participated in her local and state senior games. His other true passion was eating at any local restaurant that served BBQ, collards, or dry butter beans. If Gene was your friend, he was a true friend. He would do anything for just about anybody at a moment's notice. He will truly be missed by his many friends and family.

Gene is survived by his wife of 57 years, Corine W. Lee; sons, Albert "Al" Lee Jr. of New Bern, NC, Andy Earl Lee of Reelsboro, NC; daughter, Melanie Christy Lee Tingle of New Bern, NC; brother, Steve Lee of Grantsboro, NC; sisters: Ruby L. Holton of Dawson's Creek, NC, Pat L. Roberson of FL; three grandchildren: Mark Tingle, Mary Grace Lee, Sam Lee, and one great grandchild, Emerson Tingle.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents: Albert D. Lee and Jessie Willis Lee, and one brother, Ray Lee.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and the service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Bryant Funeral Home with the Dr. John Hill officiating. Please help us honor the family's wishes by wearing a mask during the visitation and service.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance, NC.



