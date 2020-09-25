Albert Jarman

New Bern – Albert Lee Jarman, 83, passed away at his home, with his children and grandchildren by his side, on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020.

Born in Kinston, NC to the late Clarence H. Jarman, Sr. and Maude Hill Jarman. Albert grew up farming tobacco with his family, then moved to New Bern as a young man. He held several jobs in the farming supplies and feed business, then went to work for Hatteras Yachts in the maintenance department where he retired after 18 years of service. After retirement, Albert worked part-time as a car salesman and a handy man. As a young man, he also proudly served in the National Guard. Albert's family was his passion and he loved having them all near. His home and heart were always open and welcoming. Helping others in need,

whenever possible. Albert was the perfect example of "A Good Man." His three great loves in this life were God, his wife, Carol and his family. Albert didn't have a lot of formal education, but he was wise beyond his years in the ways of life. He taught us Faith, Love, Hard Work and Perseverance are the things that really matter and get you through this life. He was strong and sweet and funny and stubborn and loved beyond measure. His family takes great comfort in knowing that he is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and Carol, his beloved wife of 65 years, whom he missed greatly. Heaven shines a little brighter since

receiving his soul.

Albert is survived by his children, Teresa Spiece (Glenn), Carl Jarman (Mary), and Tina Brown, all of New Bern, NC. He also leaves behind his eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Mawrine Jarman of New Bern, NC.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol L. Jarman; and his brothers, Clarence H. Jarman Jr., and Kenneth E. Jarman, all of New Bern, NC. Also by his son-in-law, Randall N. Brown of New Bern, NC.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26th, 2020, at Bridgeton Free Will Baptist Church in Bridgeton, NC.

Special thanks to Pastor Jerry Rackley and Reverend Frank Jackson. Also to Craven County Hospice.

Arrangements provided by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City, NC.



