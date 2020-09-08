Alberta Lee Simmons Waters, 60, of New Bern died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Viewing hours are noon to 5 p.m., Thursday at Oscar's Mortuary.

Her service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Jasper G. Hayes Omega Center, 800 Cedar St. The interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The service may be viewed on Oscars Face Book Page.

She is survived by husband, Kenneth Gene Waters; son, Timothy Simmons both of New Bern; daughters, Marion Quansheena Waters, New Bern and Danielle Waters, Charlotte; brothers, Ronnie Simmons and Agartha Simmons, both of New Bern and Terry Simmons, Vanceboro; sisters, Stacy Simmons and Senia Munford; five grandchildren.

Masks are required. Social distancing of 6 ft. will be observed.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



