Alberta McCotter Edwards, 73, of Ayden, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Heath's Abundant Life Ministries. Burial will follow in the Allen Cemetery, Jasper Community. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at the church. At other times the family will receive friends at the residence where they will assemble in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019