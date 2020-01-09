Algernon "Sam" L. Ingram, 69, formerly of Beaufort, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the VA Hospital in West Loss Angeles, CA. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow with military honors at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Doris Kelly of the home. The family will receive visitors at 412 Craven Street Beaufort. Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020