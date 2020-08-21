1/
Alice Elizabeth (Johnson) Parker
Alice Elizabeth Johnson Parker, 103 ½, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at her residence.
The service may be viewed on Oscars Facebook page. Viewing hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Her service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at Mt. Olive M. B. Church grounds, 9335 N.C. Hwy. 304 N, Mesic. The interment will follow at the Mesic Memorial Cemetery.
She is survived by her three daughters, Dicie Smith, Mesic, Thelma Jones, Pollocksville and Nina Lewis, Templeton, Mass.; five sons, Bobby Jarvis, Aurora, Donnie Jarvis, Augusta, Ga., Victor Allen Jarvis, Bowling Green, Ky., Alfred Jarvis, Columbus, Ga., Curtis Jarvis, Bayboro; 300 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Masks are required! Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.


