NEW BERN - Alice Marie Barrett, 79, of 107 Paula Road, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in the New Bern Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The family will receive friends at the residence, where they will assemble in preparation for the funeral service.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
