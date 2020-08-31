Mrs. Alice Marie Newell Smith, 73, died on August 26th, 2020, following a long battle with Scleroderma.
Alice was a graduate of Farm Life High School, Mount Olive College, and East Carolina University. She was a retired middle school teacher with Craven County Public Schools.
She was a member of St. Mary's Free Will Baptist Church in New Bern. She was previously a member of Moseley's Creek Free Will Baptist Church in Fort Barnwell.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Marie Ange Newell and John Wesley Newell.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years Allen Vann Smith of New Bern; son George Allen Smith; daughter Andrea Smith Bailey and husband Mark of Durham; sister Barbara Newell Morris and husband Gerald of Washington; sister Bettie Newell Hill and husband James of Friendsville, TN; sister Cathy Newell Oakes and husband Raymond of Grifton; sisters-in-law Ola Mae Haddock of Greenville and Linda Sue Smith of New Bern; brothers-in-law Gorman Andrew Smith of Vanceboro and Harold Dean Smith of New Bern.
Alice also treasured being 'Nana Rie' to her chosen family Lacey and Wes Lambe and their children Clyde and Hudson, of Chapel Hill.
Alice was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, and nana. She enjoyed going to the beach, being outdoors, working in her yard, tending to her flowers, travelling, cheering for Duke basketball, reading, and fostering a love of books in children.
Visitation was held Monday August 31, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Cotten Funeral Home. A service will be held Tuesday September 1, 2020 at 12 Noon at Greenleaf Memorial Park Lakeside Chapel Pavilion(outdoor covered gazebo) 900 River Rd, New Bern, NC 28562. Entombment at Greenleaf Memorial Park will follow.
