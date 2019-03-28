NEW BERN - Alice Moore Jennett, 76, of 1307 Beaufort St., died Monday, March 25, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Charles C. Jennett Jr. of the home.
Family and friends may express condolences at her residence and the home of her son, 155 Hillmont Rd., Pleasant Hill Community. Viewing hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the mortuary.
Her funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at St. John M.B. Church, 1130 Walt Bellamy Drive. The interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019