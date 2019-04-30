Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Underhill Jaynes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



NEW BERN – Alice Underhill Jaynes, age 83, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at her home. Born August 26, 1935 in Johnston County she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Georgia Anna Smith Underhill. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Howard Jaynes, Jr. Mrs. Jaynes taught school for more than 35 years and was even awarded "Teacher of the Year".Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home with Mr. Luby Tyner, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Selma Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday just prior to the service.Surviving are her husband, Robert Howard "Bob" Jaynes of the home; son, Ronald Daniel Jaynes of Buies Creek; brothers, George Underhill of Kernersville and Wingate Underhill of Greensboro; and sister, Anna Parrish of Selma.Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com. Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019

