Allan Charles "Al" Musche
Allan "Al" Charles Musche, 76, of Havelock, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Al served in the US Navy for four years and was Past Commander of the VFW post 3271 in Pepperell, Mass. He retired from Aetna Insurance Company after working 28 years. He also retired from Food Lion after working for 12 years. Al was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia L. "Ginny" Musche, daughter, Jennifer Vidito and husband Bruce of Spencer, Mass., grandchildren, Brittney, Dube, and Dustin Vidito.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, George Musche and Natalie Chagnon, daughter, Gayle Upton, sisters, Natalie Williams and Linda Davidson, brothers, George Musche and Mark Musche, and his fury four legged companion, Molly.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, memphis, Tn. 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations in Havelock.

Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
908 Lake Rd
Havelock, NC 28532
252-444-6248
