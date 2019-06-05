Allen Asher Jones, 13, of Reelsboro passed away on June 3, 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Julie Williams; father, Gregory Jones; sister, Samantha Jones; maternal
grandparents, Forest Williams and Georgie Williams; paternal grandparents, Steven & Cindy Jones;
uncles, Forest Jr. Russell, Paul, Michael, David and James Williams and Ryan Jones; aunts, Shawna
Williams, Kimmy Ward, and Amanda Williams; and numerous cousins.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop
Guy Dixon officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Sandhill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home and Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019