Allen Joel Olson Jr., 53, of Merritt passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

He was a voluntary fireman for the Florence- Whortonsville Fire Dept. He was an officer in the Navy and a Merchant Marine Maritime Captain and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from NC State University.

He is survived by his parents, Allen Joel Olson, Sr. and Maxine Hill Olson; two sisters, Catherine Olson Scala of Apex, Patricia Olson Osmers of Asheville; one niece, Cadence Grace Scala and two nephews Logan and Lucas Osmers; three aunts, Annette Hill Jones of Hobucken, Wanda Hill McCann of Pennsylvania and Lynde Olson Wentling of Illinois.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, March 1, at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Owen Lupton officiating. Interment to follow at the Mayo Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Crematory, Alliance, NC.

