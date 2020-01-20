Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Ray Croom Sr.. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary



He is predeceased by his parents, Harry and Marie Croom; brothers, Henry Aaron Croom and Gregg K. Croom.

Mr. Croom started Bible Baptist Church in 1979. He went to Seminary at Hyles- Anderson College; afterwards becoming assistant Pastor at Bible Baptist Church. In 1991 he became Pastor at Faith Baptist Church in Trenton and in 1995 started Twin Rivers Baptist Church and served as pastor for 18 years. Allen was an US Air force veteran during the Vietnam era. He was a licensed electrician by trade and worked for Civil Service for 19 years.

He was a loving husband of 51 years, father and granddaddy. A faithful servant of the Lord and an avid soul winner. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time with his family

A Funeral service will be held 11:00am, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Twin Rivers Baptist Church, 804 US Hwy 70 east, New Bern, NC. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00am at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow at 3:00pm at Riverview Memorial Park in Burgaw.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Manley Croom; son, Allen Ray Croom II and wife Sarah; brother, J.B. Croom and wife Edith of Burgaw; sister, Kathy McKoy and husband Frankie of Burgaw; grandchildren, Elizabeth and husband Caleb, Hannah, Joshua and Caleb.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Croom family at

