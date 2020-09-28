Allie Gray Simmons Andrews, 102, of New Bern, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at her residence.

Walk through viewing hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.

Her service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at First Missionary Baptist Church, 819 Cypress Street, New Bern. The interment is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at New Bern National Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Chauncey Stevenson of the home.

Covid 19 regulations will be followed.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.





