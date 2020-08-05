1/
Allie Gray (Hill) Brimage
Allie Gray Hill Brimage, 77, of the Perrytown Community of New Bern, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Viewing hours are Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at St Paul MBA Cemetery, 340 Perrytown Loop Rd., New Bern followed by the interment.
She is survived by her two sons, Brian Hill of Ellenwood, Ga. and Columbus Brimage, II, Atlanta, Ga.; three brothers, Melvin Hill, Ronald Hill and Dallas Hill all of New Bern; one sister, Arlene H. Grimes, Bridgeton; and five grandchildren.
Masks are required! Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
