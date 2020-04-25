Allie Gray Harrison

Service Information
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC
28562
(252)-633-1156
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
2200 East Rose St
View Map
Obituary
Allie Gray Harrison, 85, of 1512 Lincoln St., New Bern, died Monday, April 21, 2020 in Raleigh.
A walk thru viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, 2200 East Rose St.
Due to the Coronavirus all services are following the Governor's guidelines of 6 ft. apart and 50 people including funeral home and cemetery staff.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
