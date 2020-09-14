Allison Nicolson Goodwin passed away quietly on September 9 in New Bern, NC after a long battle with dementia.
She leaves her children: David (Joanne Richards) Goodwin; Carolyn (Jim) Andrukonis, Andrea (Bill) Wheatley, Kathryn (Chris) Tone and 14 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and her sister Ruth (Elmer) Cameron. Allison was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Clifton; her mother and father Alexander and Anna Nicolson, her brothers John and Don, and her sister Gwen.
Allison was born on June 28, 1929 in Long Beach, California. After graduating from the University of California Santa Barbara with a BA in Education. In 1956, she traveled to Germany to teach for the Department of Defense where she met the love of her life, Clifton. They were married on May 26, 1957 in Mannheim. They moved many times in the next decade, including a tour in Seoul, Korea, where Allison taught school for the US Army. They bought a house in Annandale, Virginia in 1971. Allison taught kindergarten and first grade for the next 20 years, first at Germantown Elementary, then at Woodburn Elementary. During this time, she also earned a Master's Degree in early childhood education from the University of Maryland. After retirement, Allison and Clif moved to Kitty Hawk, NC, where they built a beautiful home and spent 15 happy years. Allison kept busy with her garden, painting, singing in the Duck United Methodist Church choir, and various volunteer organizations, including establishing the Wright Place for Children.
In 2008 Allison and Clif moved to New Bern, North Carolina, where they lived at McCarthy Court Independent Living until 2011 when Allison moved into Home Place Memory Care unit. In 2019 she moved to Riverpoint Crest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Allison lived her life with a deep, joyful sense of faith, gratitude, and love. She was curious about the world and saw the beauty and goodness in everything and everyone around her. To her family and friends, she is remembered for her endless optimism, compassion, wonderful sense of humor and vibrant enthusiasm. We have missed those qualities as her illness progressed, but her invincible spirit lives on in all of us.
Allison will be buried with Clif at Arlington Cemetery at a later date. At that time a service will be held at St. Matthew's UMC in Annandale, Virginia. The family wishes to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Riverpoint Crest. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org
), the Alzheimer's Association
, Eastern NC Chapter (www.alznc.org
), or St. Matthew's UMC Joy Fund (www.stmatthewsumc.org
).
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Goodwin family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.