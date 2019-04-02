Mrs. Alma Jane Wood LaPlante, 92, went home to her Lord Saturday, March 30, 2019. A native of Pollocksville, she was the last surviving child of Sallie Melton Wood and Lister Wood. Sadly she was preceded in death by her 11 siblings; Ruby, Inez, Louise, Avis, Mary, Carl, William, Lee, Dewey, Mac and Julian; her husband, Francis P. "Frenchie" LaPlante, Sr., her son, Francis, Jr., and her daughter Debbie Wilson Harris.
A celebration of Alma's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Alma is survived by her daughters, Gwen LaPlante Hoffman, of Dellwood, MO; Lena Evans Snarr, of Florissant, MO; Janie Wilson Emmons, of Cove City, NC; Sherry Wilson, of New Bern, NC; her sons, Danny Evans, of Grifton, NC; and Madison Wilson, of St. Charles, MO. She also leaves behind her 14 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
