Alton Harris
Reelsboro – Alton Harris, 67, died Sunday, October 11, 2020.
He was a member of Antioch Free Will Baptist Church, and Gum Swamp Hunting Club, as he was an avid hunter. He also loved painting cars and trucks.
Mr. Harris was preceded in death by his parents, Tommie Frank Harris and Cora Lee Manning Harris.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Debra Saulter Harris; his four daughters, Sherry Lynn Harris Thompson (Michael), Tina Harris Mills (Michael), Debi Jo Harris Edwards (Brian) and Dana Harris Monk (Larry); two sisters, Annette Lewis and Sandra Griffin (Don); and six grandchildren, Michael (Kaitlyn), Steven, Zach, Kayla, Kendall, and Athena.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Pollock-Best Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Sandhill Cemetery in Reelsboro, with Rev. Riley Green officiating.
Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com.

Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5111
